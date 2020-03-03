Here’s what you’ll be doing in the Season of the Worthy in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Worthy is hurtling towards us like a giant ship falling from the sky. A new season means all sorts of new content is on the way, and because Destiny 2 is free to play, this means some differences between what those free players can do, and what people who pony up some dough will have access to.

If you opt for the Season Pass, you will have access to everything in the lists below, while free players will only get access to the first list. There is still plenty to do for free players, such as grabbing a new set of Seasonal Armor, or the Tommy’s Matchbook Exotic weapon. You will also have access to the new Artifact, and the mods and seasonal Power boost that it contains.

Season Pass holders will get new Legendary Lost Sectors, challenges from Rasputin, an instant unlock of the Tommy’s Matchbook exotic, and the usual new Triumphs, bounties, and seasonal lore.

Available for all players

Defend the Last City from the Red Legion by powering up Rasputin

New Seraph Tower public events and bunker activities

Trials of Osiris returns every weekend (minimum Power level 960)

Seasonal Artifact: Upgrade the Warmind Khanjali to earn Seasonal gear mods

Rank up to unlock the Seasonal armor set: Seventh Seraph

Rank up to unlock the Exotic Auto Rifle, Tommy’s Matchbook

Available for Season Pass holders

Weekly Rasputin Challenges

Legendary Lost Sectors

New Exotic questline

Instantly unlock the Seventh Seraph armor sets for each class

Instantly unlock the Exotic Auto Rifle, Tommy’s Matchbook

New triumphs, bounties, and Seasonal lore books

Exotic emote, Ghost, ornament, and finisher

All XP gains are increased throughout the Season

Additional Season Pass rewards to unlock

All free Destiny 2 content also included

Destiny 2’s Season of the Worthy will launch on Mar. 10 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.