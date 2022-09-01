Hitman 3 September roadmap adds Neon Ninja Suit, takes 47 back to Ambrose Island and Hokkaido

After teasing a glow-in-the-dark suit for Agent 47, developer IO Interactive has revealed the full September 2022 roadmap for Hitman 3. There’s an additional suit to snag, plus plenty of Elusive Targets to track down.

IOI released the image you see below and broke down each of the promo images on its website. Let’s start with the suits. The one we saw teased earlier is the Neon Ninja Suit; the other is a yellow hoodie dubbed the Lucky Ducky Suit. Both can be unlocked through Elusive Target Arcade, which pits 47 against a trio of targets with certain restrictions.

Image via IO Interactive

Starting September 1, you can go after The Paparazzo, The Stowaway, and The Collector, with the caveat of only being able to change disguises once; alternatively, you can take out The Twin, The Politician, and The Black Hat with a limited number of pacifications. Clearing either of those gets you the Neon Ninja Suit. Come September 15, you can go after a different set of targets and earn the Lucky Ducky Suit upon completion.

Speaking of Elusive Targets, there are a bunch of them to hunt this month. From September 16 through September 26, The Rage will be returning to Chongqing. From September 30 through October 10, The Surgeons can be found in Hokkaido. Finally, you can go back to the Isle of Sgàil for The Stowaway from September 23 through October 3. Note that you need the Hitman and Hitman 2 Access Passes to hunt those last two respective targets.

On the topic of returning locations, the aforementioned Hokkaido will be in the free map rotation from September 22 through October 3, largely overlapping with The Stowaway. Additionally, featured Ambrose Island contracts from the Hitman 3 community will be in rotation starting September 8. You can visit the Hitman forum to submit your own contracts for a chance to be featured.

September’s roadmap continues the pattern of monthly content drops for Hitman 3. August added the Floral Baller pistol and other challenges, and in July before that, we got a whole new map with Ambrose Island. It’s nice that IOI has been on top of new Hitman 3 content, considering we’ll be waiting a while for the studio’s James Bond 007 game.