Hitman 3 servers down for extended maintenance for Patch 3.20

Hitman 3’s servers are currently down for maintenance before the release of Patch 3.20 and the Seven Deadly Sins expansion. The maintenance was due to take one hour, but it’s been almost two hours and counting at the time of writing.

Developer Io Interactive has released an update via Twitter confirming that all servers are still down for maintenance. The thread will be updated as soon as servers are live for any platform.

Many fans have reported that they can access the game’s main menu to varying degrees of success. However, all agree that it’s currently impossible to play Hitman 3 due to this maintenance.

Planned server maintenance is ongoing for all platforms. We'll update this thread when we open up again for each platform.



Current Status:



⛔ Maintenance

All platforms



🎮 Game on!

No platforms pic.twitter.com/9Yg8jlln4R — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) March 30, 2021

In the comments within this thread on Twitter, fans continue to question why maintenance couldn’t have been done to servers prior to today. The developer has explained that only so much preparation can be done before new content is put live on the servers.

Once new content has been pushed to a live server, the development team has to check that everything runs smoothly and all new content has been uploaded as intended. It’s possible, considering that this maintenance period is longer than stated in today’s blog post, that some content isn’t behaving as expected.

