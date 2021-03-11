Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern Realm brings Chinese mythology to the game

Immortals Fenyx rising launched last year to solid reviews. The game takes elements from Breath of the Wild’s open world and mixes in fun combat and a humorous tale. Since its release, Ubisoft has consistently been dropping new DLC content. The first, A New God, hit at the end of January, and the second is coming very soon.

Myths of the Eastern Realm launches on March 25. It’s centered on the story of a new hero named Ku and takes players to a new world based on Chinese mythology. Development is being led by Ubisoft Chengdu, which has served as a support studio for games like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game and helped with the Chinese localization for several other titles.

To celebrate the release date announcement, Ubisoft is including a new primer quest for the DLC. It comes alongside today’s free update and tasks players with completing a new platforming challenge. This event will test your stamina as you move about through the clouds in a quest to earn new rewards. You don’t have to complete the quest to play the new expansion, but you might as well if you have the time.

It's official: our second DLC, Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern Realm releases MARCH 25! 🙌 Learn more on our website! — Immortals Fenyx Rising (@FenyxRising) March 11, 2021

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern Realm is the second of three DLCs coming to the game. Expect to hear about the third and final expansion later this year.