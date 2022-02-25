It Takes Two wins Game of the Year at 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards — Full Winners List
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also wins several awards during the ceremony.
It Takes Two wins yet another top award in a prestigious ceremony, winning Game of the Year at the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. It Takes Two had already won the Game of the Year at the Game Awards back in December. The game has been classified as the sleeper hit of 2021, having just past the 5 million copies sales mark.
For more on the other winners and nominees of the night, keep reading below.
25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards — Full list of winners
D.I.C.E., which stands for “Design Innovate Communicate Entertain,” is a ceremony that honors the best in the game industry. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart went in the ceremony with the most nominations with nine, and ended up being the game with the most wins of the night with four in total. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Halo Infinite, Lone Echo II, and Returnal also won multiple awards during the ceremony.
The full list of winners and nominees is below:
Game of the Year
- It Takes Two
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Resident Evil Village — Lady Dimitrescu
- Deathloop — Colt Vahn
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits — Kena
- Life is Strange: True Colors — Alex Chen
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — Rivet
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Returnal
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Returnal
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Before Your Eyes
- Inscryption
- Psychonauts 2
- The Forgotten City
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Battlefield 2042
- Forza Horizon 5
- Moncage
- Returnal
Action Game of the Year
- Halo Infinite
- Deathloop
- Metroid Dread
- Returnal
- The Ascent
Adventure Game of the Year
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Death’s Door
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
Family Game of the Year
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise
- Cozy Grove
- Mario Party Superstars
- Warioware: Get it Together
Fighting Game of the Year
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Racing Game of the Year
- Forza Horizon 5
- F1 2021
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- Wildermyth
Sports Game of the Year
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- FIFA 22
- NBA 2k22
- Riders Republic
- The Climb 2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Age of Empires IV
- Gloomhaven
- Griftlands
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Lone Echo II
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
- Yuki
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Lone Echo II
- Demeo
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Unpacking
- Death’s Door
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Sable
Mobile Game of the Year
- Pokémon Unite
- Behind the Frame
- Fantasian
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Moncage
Online Game of the Year
- Halo Infinite
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Knockout City
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- It Takes Two
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape