It Takes Two has sold 5 million copies

Co-op adventure game It Takes Two has passed a few milestones in the near-year it’s been around. It reached one million copies sold about a month after launch, then hit two million copies in June of last year. Now, the award-winning game has crossed the five-million mark.

Developer Hazelight tweeted the news, saying the studio “is absolutely stunned thinking about how many players have enjoyed” it. It Takes Two is a co-op game, so mathematically, 5 million copies sold would mean that at least 10 million people played it — an impressive number, to be sure. Hazelight might have had to abandon the game’s trademark due to a claim by publisher Take-Two, but that clearly hasn’t stopped people from finding and enjoying the game.

5… that’s FIVE million copies of #ItTakesTwo ￼sold! 😳💥🥳



Our team is absolutely stunned just thinking about how many players have now enjoyed our game! 😍 — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) February 4, 2022

It Take Two is getting TV and film adaptations, it turns out. Production house dj2 Entertainment is taking the reigns on that, with Sonic the Hedgehog movie writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller attached to the project. Considering the game has the heart and imagination of a classic animated movie, an adaptation for the silver screen makes an awful lot of sense.

Love for the game just keeps coming in. It Takes Two took home the top prize from The Game Awards 2021, and it’s nominated for Game of the Year at the D.I.C.E. Awards too.