Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane set to freeze the pitch as part of FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards promo

The next promo, Winter Wildcards, in FIFA 23 is set to start later this week in Football Ultimate Team (FUT). The event looks to be a big one, if the leaks that have come out are any indication. A reliable leaker of FUT-related content has already spoiled some of the names set to be a part of the promo, and a few could shake up the meta of the game in a major way.

Thanks to notable FUT leaker @FutSheriff, a number of the new Winter Wildcards have reportedly been leaked. While we don’t know all the cards that will be a part of the event, the leaks that have released should interest the FIFA 23 community.

Among one of the more notable names that will reportedly be included in the Winter Wildcards promo is Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is set to receive a 93 OVR card over the coming days.

🚨Benzema🇫🇷 is also added to come as WW 🔥



Stats are expected 👀



#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/evfh6itpKB — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) December 18, 2022

Benzema won’t be the only notable name from France to be a part of the Winter Wildcard. CB Raphael Varane — long considered one of the staple meta defenders in FIFA — is also set to receive a new player item:

🚨Varane🇫🇷 is added to come as WINTER WILDCARD🔥



Stats are EXPECTED 👀



#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/MskNxIHVPM — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) December 20, 2022

If you like speed, Wolverhampton attacker/midfielder Adama Traore is slated to be a part of this event. Per the leak, Traore’s 86 OVR card will have 89 Dribbling and 97 Pace:

🚨Adama🇪🇸 is added to come as Winter Wildcards player🔥



Stats expected👀



4/4😳



#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/NSd128izy3 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) December 18, 2022

Other notable names set to be a part of the Winter Wildcards promo include Liverpool LB Andrew Robertson, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, and OGC Nice RW Nicholas Pepe.

🚨Robertson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 is added to come as WW player✅



Stats expected 🔥



#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/4Tr8ihGcM7 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) December 19, 2022

🚨Kimmich🇩🇪 is added to come as WW card🔥



Stats are expected👀



#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/pQ77OykO0P — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) December 19, 2022

🚨Pépé🇨🇮 is added to come as WW🔥



Stats are expected 👀



#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/ZEkYuvgCdK — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) December 20, 2022

These names are set to join both Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali. Both Trippier and Tonali are Swaps rewards, as Tokens for the Winter Wildcards promo are already available.

The Winter Wildcards promo is set to start on December 23.