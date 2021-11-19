Koei Tecmo announces Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX tournament ahead of the game’s western release

Ahead of the game’s western release next month, publisher Koei Tecmo Europe has announced a tournament for Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX that will take place as soon as the game launches. Anyone that purchases the game can compete, but they’ll need to bring their strongest teams.

The tournament is an official event supported by Koei Tecmo and is called Monster Koushien World Battle! The first one was held in 1997 at the Tokyo Game Show and became a staple event for the franchise soon after. From December 9, European players will be able to increase the stats of their monsters and upload them to compete in the tournament on their behalf.

The special server these monsters are uploaded to will see each monster battle it out to decide who the top players are worldwide. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX brings players two Monster Rancher games in one package, allowing them to build up an unbeatable roster of competitors across two titles.

Koei Tecmo brought the Monster Rancher series back in Japan in 2019. Since then, western fans have been eagerly awaiting a release of any titles in the franchise for modern consoles, and now it’s less than a month away. The games will be available on Steam and Nintendo Switch and feature updated visuals that make the classic titles look much better on modern screens.