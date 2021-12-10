What does each stat do in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX?

Training your monsters properly in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX can easily soar you to S rank. When raising your monster, you need to be aware of their different stats at all times. There are eight stats attached to your monster. These six stats can be raised through training.

Name of Stat What does it do? Defense (DEF) Determines the amount of damage your monster takes from a hit. Intelligence (INT) Having a high intelligence stat is critical in having successful expeditions. The higher your intelligence is, the higher chance your monster will find a rare item. Having a high intelligence also lowers the chance of your monster getting lost during expeditions. Life (LIF) Your monster’s health. Power (POW) How much damage your monster does. This skill is also used in expeditions. Skill (SKI) Affects the chance of an attack landing. This stat is also used to overcome certain obstacles in expeditions. Speed (SPD) Increases the chance of dodging an attack.

RELATED: How to upgrade the Ranch in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX

Outside of these six stats, there’s also Fame and Loyalty/Trust. Unlike the named statistics above, these cannot be leveled through training.

Fame is gained by doing good in tournaments. Getting first place gives a giant boost in a monster’s Fame while getting second only increases it by a little bit. Your fame can get deceased if you lose in tournaments or participate in lower-rank tourneys. Having a high level of fame will have events occur like getting fan mail. In Monster Rancher 2, you will need a certain amount of Fame to unlock some expeditions.

Loyalty is your monster’s bond with you. In order to raise up this stat, you’ll need to treat your monster properly, so giving it good food every month and praising it when it does a good job will make you and your monster become closer. Having high loyalty means that’ll listen to you and your commands during battle. Having low loyalty means your monster won’t listen to you, which could lead to you losing a battle.