Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge reveals that surgeries delayed God of War Ragnarok

Christopher Judge, the man behind Sony Santa Monica’s incredibly rebirth of Kratos in 2018’s God of War and the upcoming God of War Ragnarok, has revealed that the reason for the next game being delayed was a series of surgeries he underwent.

Judge gave some details on the multiple surgeries that he had to endure, including back surgery, a double hip replacement, and knee surgery. These surgeries are often par for the course for people with Judge’s build and athletic history as he spent many years playing American football.

According to Judge, by August of 2019, the pain of the accumulated damage to his body had rendered him unable to walk, and he had no choice but to get the surgeries and go through all the healing and rehab that was involved with them.

💯 in my feels right now. I need to be forthcoming. This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn’t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and, knee surgery. They waited for me too rehab…

Cont… — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

In a series of tweets, the actor expressed his respect and admiration for Sony Santa Monica and how they handled the delay. Cory Barlog, creative director at Sony Santa Monica, said that any angry players should focus on him at the time of the delay.

It is a sad statement about fandom that Barlog felt it was necessary at the time to try and protect staff who were receiving abuse due to the delay. Even though the studio had never said anything about the cause of the delay, Judge seemed compelled to spill the beans on Twitter after something of a love-in by various team members after readers at IGN voted God of War through a gauntlet of games and declared it the best game of all time.

Judge incredible performance as a deep, more emotional Kratos is certainly a massive part of the game’s appeal, along with the rest of the incredible cast, and we certainly hope he is involved with the franchise for many years to come.