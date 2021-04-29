What is the release date of God of War: Ragnarok?

When the 2018 God of War was released to the PlayStation 4, fans went wild to find Kratos, a Spartan turned Greek god of War, in the cold winters of Nordic mythology with his son, Atreus. The pair of them worked their way through this new landscape on a quest to deliver the ashes of Faye, Atreus’ mother, and the woman whom Kratos settled down with following God of War 3, to the highest peak in Midgard.

The brief teaser for God of War: Ragnarok is at the 44:10 mark of Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase event.

The epic adventure concluded on a massive cliffhanger of the pair learning they had started the first steps of Ragnarök, a great battle and end of times in Norse mythology, angering Odin, the All-father, and head of the Norse Pantheon. So far, the only details anyone has seen about the supposed sequel to God of War, God of War: Ragnarok has been in a brief teaser that only shows the title card of ‘Ragnarok’, and flashes 2021.

Beyond the brief trailer, no other details about the game have emerged from development studio Santa Monica Studio or the significance of the 2021 date. Many imagine that this is teasing the game’s release date, but others believe it could mean that in 2021 is when we can expect to learn more details about the upcoming sequel. With no additional teasers or details about Ragnarok, we’re only left to speculate until publisher Sony or any one of the development team comes forward with ample details.

The 2018 God of War left things in a very conflicted state. Kratos and Atreus had killed Baldur, Freya’s son, earning her wraith, and they had killed Magni, one of Thor’s sons. It’s not the bloodiest rampage in God of War, but it leaves plenty of setup for Ragnarok to have plenty of destruction to make up for it.