Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is reportedly dropping in 2022

Tom Henderson is known to the Twitter world as a reputable game leaker. A report of a new Splinter Cell game only just came out, and on the same day, Henderson shared what seems to be an accidental listing of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Looks like we’ll be dropping in on iOS and Android next year.

The evidence for this is pretty straightforward. Henderson tweeted a screenshot (with credit to fellow leaker @just4leaks2) of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile listed on PlaytestCloud, a remote testing service for mobile games, “scoped for 2022.” In the same thread, Henderson added that “PlaytestCloud has said the listing was based on an assumption, but when you know, you know.” This seems accurate, and it’s quite possible that Playtest’s statement was an attempt to cover up a mistake. In any case, 2022 is quickly approaching, so it won’t be long until we know one way or the other.

As for the marquee Call of Duty: Warzone on PC and console, Season One of the new Pacific content is upon us. New maps, weapons, and Operators are the highlights of the season, releasing alongside an update to Call of Duty: Vanguard. Speaking of, there’s a long list of items that can be used in Vanguard Royale, specifically.