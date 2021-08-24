What is the release date for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen?

Destiny 2’s next big expansion is the Witch Queen when Savathun will finally arrive in the game after years of evil machinations. The original plan was to release the expansion in 2021 until Bungie announced the decision to move the release of The Witch Queen expansion to early 2022.

The Witch Queen is due for release on February 22, 2022, according to new leaks in a store listing that appears to have gone live a little too early on the PS Store.

Bungie will be releasing an additional season to bridge the gap between the season following the Season of the Chosen and the release of the new expansion. At the time of this writing, it remains to be seen how this new season will play into the overall narrative of the Destiny universe.

In a recent post detailing upcoming game changes and the expansion delay, Bungie stated that this new expansion represents an important evolution in the ongoing narrative of Destiny 2. Utilizing what was brought in with Beyond Light as a foundation, the studio wants to ensure that it can upgrade the systems present to make its vision of Destiny a definitive action-MMO.

Additionally, Bungie says it has maintained its commitment to the health of its teams. Even with the coronavirus keeping them away from the office, Bungie is attempting to ensure that this year’s updates and The Witch Queen expansion are released at the quality and polish they aim for.

The difficult decision was made to move the release of The Witch Queen expansion to early 2022. With this move, the teams at Bungie will be able to put in the required amount of work; Allowing their teams the adequate amount of time necessary to provide players the best quality and experience.