League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Noxian Brotherhood event kicks off on December 10; get Draven or Darius champion for free

League of Legends: Wild Rift has introduced its first-ever canon lore event, Noxian Brotherhood, with two new champions, Darius and Draven, in the game. Darius and Draven are available to buy in the store for 725 Wild Rift or 5,500 Blue Motes.

However, you can unlock one of these for free by completing different missions in the Noxian Brotherhood event. The event has commenced and will go on till December 23, 2020. Here is the complete list of missions that you need to complete to win Darius or Draven, along with other exciting rewards.

List of Missions

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 12 missions in the Noxian Brotherhood event with different objectives. The missions will get unlocked randomly, and players can only have three active missions at a time.

Missions Objective 1 Objective 2 To The Death Get 30 takedowns N.A. Glorious Execution Play 4 games Get a 4+ kill streak Do I Entertain You? Destroy 12 turrets as a team N.A. Slice and Dice Kill 500 minions as a team Kill 150 minions Victory Laurels Win 3 games Win 1 game as a premade team The Sentencing Kill 3 Barons as a team N.A. Cut Down In Their Prime Kill 6 dragons as a team N.A. Throwing Power Play 4 games Win 1 game as a Marksman Cleave-Ho Play 4 games Win 1 game as a Warrior Unmatched Power Deal 40,000 damage to enemy champions Deal 5,000 damage to enemy champions within 5 seconds The Might of the Hand Play 4 games N.A. Brotherly Love Earn 200,000 Gold as a team Earn 40,000 Gold

Rewards

Image via Riot Games

Almost every mission will reward you with 225 Blue Motes and 1 page of the exclusive comic, Brothers, except for one mission that grants 2 pages. Based on the number of pages unlocked, you will get the following rewards: