League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Noxian Brotherhood event kicks off on December 10; get Draven or Darius champion for free

League of Legends: Wild Rift has introduced its first-ever canon lore event, Noxian Brotherhood, with two new champions, Darius and Draven, in the game. Darius and Draven are available to buy in the store for 725 Wild Rift or 5,500 Blue Motes.

However, you can unlock one of these for free by completing different missions in the Noxian Brotherhood event. The event has commenced and will go on till December 23, 2020. Here is the complete list of missions that you need to complete to win Darius or Draven, along with other exciting rewards.

List of Missions

There are a total of 12 missions in the Noxian Brotherhood event with different objectives. The missions will get unlocked randomly, and players can only have three active missions at a time.

MissionsObjective 1Objective 2
To The DeathGet 30 takedownsN.A.
Glorious ExecutionPlay 4 gamesGet a 4+ kill streak
Do I Entertain You?Destroy 12 turrets as a teamN.A.
Slice and DiceKill 500 minions as a teamKill 150 minions
Victory LaurelsWin 3 gamesWin 1 game as a premade team
The SentencingKill 3 Barons as a teamN.A.
Cut Down In Their PrimeKill 6 dragons as a teamN.A.
Throwing PowerPlay 4 gamesWin 1 game as a Marksman
Cleave-HoPlay 4 gamesWin 1 game as a Warrior
Unmatched PowerDeal 40,000 damage to enemy championsDeal 5,000 damage to enemy champions within 5 seconds
The Might of the HandPlay 4 gamesN.A.
Brotherly LoveEarn 200,000 Gold as a teamEarn 40,000 Gold

Rewards

Almost every mission will reward you with 225 Blue Motes and 1 page of the exclusive comic, Brothers, except for one mission that grants 2 pages. Based on the number of pages unlocked, you will get the following rewards:

No. of Pages UnlockedReward
1Icon
350 Poro Coins
5Emote
7Champion Box (Choose Darius or Draven)
950 Poro Coins
12Icon Border

