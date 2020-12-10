League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Noxian Brotherhood event kicks off on December 10; get Draven or Darius champion for free
League of Legends: Wild Rift has introduced its first-ever canon lore event, Noxian Brotherhood, with two new champions, Darius and Draven, in the game. Darius and Draven are available to buy in the store for 725 Wild Rift or 5,500 Blue Motes.
However, you can unlock one of these for free by completing different missions in the Noxian Brotherhood event. The event has commenced and will go on till December 23, 2020. Here is the complete list of missions that you need to complete to win Darius or Draven, along with other exciting rewards.
List of Missions
There are a total of 12 missions in the Noxian Brotherhood event with different objectives. The missions will get unlocked randomly, and players can only have three active missions at a time.
|Missions
|Objective 1
|Objective 2
|To The Death
|Get 30 takedowns
|N.A.
|Glorious Execution
|Play 4 games
|Get a 4+ kill streak
|Do I Entertain You?
|Destroy 12 turrets as a team
|N.A.
|Slice and Dice
|Kill 500 minions as a team
|Kill 150 minions
|Victory Laurels
|Win 3 games
|Win 1 game as a premade team
|The Sentencing
|Kill 3 Barons as a team
|N.A.
|Cut Down In Their Prime
|Kill 6 dragons as a team
|N.A.
|Throwing Power
|Play 4 games
|Win 1 game as a Marksman
|Cleave-Ho
|Play 4 games
|Win 1 game as a Warrior
|Unmatched Power
|Deal 40,000 damage to enemy champions
|Deal 5,000 damage to enemy champions within 5 seconds
|The Might of the Hand
|Play 4 games
|N.A.
|Brotherly Love
|Earn 200,000 Gold as a team
|Earn 40,000 Gold
Rewards
Almost every mission will reward you with 225 Blue Motes and 1 page of the exclusive comic, Brothers, except for one mission that grants 2 pages. Based on the number of pages unlocked, you will get the following rewards:
|No. of Pages Unlocked
|Reward
|1
|Icon
|3
|50 Poro Coins
|5
|Emote
|7
|Champion Box (Choose Darius or Draven)
|9
|50 Poro Coins
|12
|Icon Border