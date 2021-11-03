How to unlock Jayce and Caitlyn in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Jayce and Caitlyn are the two upcoming agents in League of Legends: Wild Rift scheduled to release on November 9 at 00:01 UTC. Caitlyn is a marksman who is usually played in the bottom lane while Jayce plays the role of both the fighter and marksman and is played in the top and middle lane.

Along with this, both the champions will arrive with their skins including Jayce Brighthammer and Headhunter Caitlyn. Here’s how you can unlock Jayce and Caitlyn in League of Legends: Wild Rift along with their skins.

How to get Jayce and Caitlyn in Wild Rift

There are two ways to get Jayce and Caitlyn in League of Legends: Wild Rift. If you want to get them for free, you can do it by completing all the missions in Hextech Heist event starting from November 9. Riot is yet to reveal the details of the event and we will update the article one they get available.

If you don’t want to spend time completing the Hextech Heist event, you can simply head to the in-game store to buy Jayce and Caitlyn. Each champion will cost 5,500 Blue Motes or 725 Wild Cores that you can purchase by spending real money. However, if you want to unlock the skins, there’s only one way to do it i.e. to buy them from in-game store.