Leaks reveal that Call of Duty: Vanguard will run at 120 FPS on PS5

It looks like PlayStation 5 owners are in for a treat when playing Call of Duty: Vanguard, as long as they have a screen that can hit 120 Hz, at least. According to leaks from Charlie Intel, Vanguard will run at up to 120 FPS on Sony’s latest hardware.

Because PlayStation 5 players can already launch the Alpha, they just can’t play rounds of the game. We are already seeing some information leaking out about the title. According to early info, there is no FOV slider in the game on the console, and the toggle sprint feature will be returning.

PlayStation 5 users can pre-load the alpha as they wait for the game to go live on August 27. The alpha will last until August 29 and will be available only to players on PS5. There will also be an upcoming beta releasing from September 10 to 13 for PlayStation users who have pre-ordered the game and September 16 to 17 for Xbox users and PC users who have pre-ordered the game. All platforms will have access to the beta from September 18 to 20.

This is currently an awkward time for Activision as shareholders demand changes in the wake of legal issues and a slew of scandals around the treatment of staff. It seems certain that the company will be hoping that online backlash over these issues doesn’t impact the sales of their upcoming tentpole shooter too much.