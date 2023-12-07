Can You Move Placed Objects In LEGO Fortnite?

Oops! Looks like you placed your LEGO bed down a bit too far to the left. Before you go whacking it to bits, is there a way to move placed objects in LEGO Fortnite?

With the amount of building you’ll be doing in LEGO Fortnite, it’s highly likely you will misplace one or two objects along the way. Or, maybe you want to change the layout of a room or your town square. Regardless, LEGO Fortnite players will be looking for a way to move their builds around. But can they?

Can You Move Builds In LEGO Fortnite?

No, there is no way for players to move placed items in LEGO Fortnite without destroying them. This includes chests, beds, crafting tables, walls, roofs, Village Squares, and anything else you place down from the build menu.

How Do You Move Builds In LEGO Fortnite?

In order to move a build in LEGO Fortnite, you must destroy it. You can do this with your fist or with a tool. Stone structures will break faster with a pickaxe, and wood structures break faster with an axe.

Sadly, breaking an object won’t cause that object to drop. Instead, the components that went into making that object will drop, forcing players to rebuild the object out of raw materials. In our experience, the destroyed object will drop the same number of materials it requires to make, so there’s no need to fear tearing down buildings as you won’t lose any resources.

How To Destroy Builds Fast In LEGO Fortnite

The worst part of remodeling in LEGO Fortnite is how long it takes to tear down placed objects. Regardless of the tool you use to break down items, it can take a painfully long time to destroy each piece of furniture by hand.

Luckily, LEGO Fortnite has dynamite. This powerful explosive is crafted using Blast Powder. Admittedly, we haven’t found a reliable way to farm Blast Powder just yet other than eliminating hostile NPCs. That said, Dynamite and Boom Barrels are the quickest way to tear down large builds or clear out rooms.