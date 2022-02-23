March’s PlayStation Plus lineup to include Ark: Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing, according to Dealabs

Two of the games in March’s PlayStation Plus lineup have reportedly been leaked ahead of schedule by Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has successfully predicted PlayStation Plus titles since late last year. According to billbil-kun, PlayStation Plus members will have the chance to download Ark: Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing next month.

As initially reported by VGC, billbil-kun has changed the way they leak these games ahead of time by posting a cryptic message instead of an outright prediction. Their post says, “I’ve been interested in Ark Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing recently, and I want to buy them to play them on my PS5. Knowing that I don’t really have any money, I’m hesitant to buy them. But hey, in the end, maybe I’ll wait until the beginning of next month.”

Both titles are PS4 games, and each month’s lineup usually includes at least one PS5 title. So it’s possible that a PS5 version of Ark: Survival Evolved will be on the cards. After all, the game is already optimized for Xbox Series X/S, though it’s more likely that Sony will include another PS5 title in the lineup. That final game for March’s PlayStation Plus collection will be revealed closer to March 2, when the lineup switches over.