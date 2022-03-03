Mario Kart Tour is getting Miis in its next update

The Miis have been Mario Kart regulars since Mario Kart Wii, yet have so far been excluded from mobile game Mario Kart Tour. That’s about to change, however, as Nintendo has confirmed that you’ll be able to play as your own customizable characters very soon.

Miis will be added to Mario Kart Tour as part of the next major update, which kicks off a new tour, on March 9. There’s so far no mention of whether you’ll be able to make new Miis in-game or not, but you will be able to use any Miis saved to your Nintendo account and share Miis with other players.

Much like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the Miis wear different racing suits which you can unlock and, like every other racer in Mario Kart Tour, each one gives your Mii a different special item. For example, the Mario suit comes with the Fire Flower, while the Donkey Kong suit comes with the Giant Banana. 10 types of suits will be available once the new tour starts, although considering they’re all High-End unlockables, they probably won’t be easy to obtain. Anyone who logs in from March 9 will be gifted the Red Mii Racing Suit for free.

Other updates include an increased player level cap, NPC adjustments, and other minor details. The announcement trailer also confirms that another wave of Mii costumes will follow at a later date and one of the new courses coming to the game. Appropriately enough, it’s Mushroom Gorge from Mario Kart Wii, where the Miis made their debut.

Between this and the Miis being a playable option in Nintendo Switch Sports — despite seemingly being replaced with the newer Sportsmates — it looks like Nintendo has no intention of retiring them any time soon.