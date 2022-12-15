Marisa brings Capcom’s “tall lady steps on you” fetish to Street Fighter 6

Step aside Lady Dimitrescu, Marisa is Capcom’s latest tall and imposing lady introduced in Street Fighter 6’s pre-order trailer. She is a new fighter in the long-running series, and they have begun detailing her fighting style and inspiring a new wave of step on me memes on social media.

In a series of Twitter posts, Capcom has shed more light on Marisa and her origins. She was born in Italy and fights with a style that represents ancient warriors of Greece, such as Spartans. She is nearly seven feet tall, and when she isn’t working on jewels for her day job, she suits up and body-slams anybody foolish enough to stand in her way.

True to her heritage, Marisa is an imposing force who has no trouble approaching opponents. She can even break through a Drive Impact with one hit from some of her charged Special Moves.



Yes, cower in fear. She loves that. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/5OQLd9vuRN — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 14, 2022

Marisa is the latest in a long line of big-body grapplers to hit the long-running series, and she features unique traits designed to help her close the gap. She sports a counterattack, and she can harness literal super armor to plow through Drive Impact special moves with ease. She can also charge her attacks and develops an aura resembling an ancient warrior. These moves and style help separate her from previous Street Fighter grapplers, such as Alex or Zangief.

Street fighter 6 is slated to launch on June 2, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will be the first Street Fighter to hit Xbox in years, as Street Fighter V skipped the Xbox completely. It will also come with a season pass that promises four additional characters arriving in its first year of DLC.

Fans who are eager to play as Marisa and get to stepping on people will have to wait, as the second Street Fighter 6 beta will not feature her as a playable character. It runs from December 16 through December 19 and features cross play and a new “Input Delay Reduction” setting.