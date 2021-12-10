Marvel’s Avengers 2.2 Patch is making players lose in-game currencies – Square Enix plans to reimburse

Square Enix responds to reports of players losing in-game currencies in Marvel’s Avengers video game after logging in to Patch 2.2. Patch 2.2 is the most recent update to the game and it is described as the Holiday Content. The patch brings over Spider-Man to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game.

The patch also increases the Power-Level, incorporates the Klaw Raid Discordant Sound, and includes other features. Unfortunately, there were reports of players losing Fragments and Units after they download the patch. Both Fragments and Units are special kinds of in-game currencies that players can use to make purchases.

Square Enix responded to the reports on Twitter, claiming it will reimburse the lost Fragments and Units in the next patch. The next patch is slated to release sometime next week. No more information was revealed, but the company promises more info will be coming soon.

A number of players lost many Units and Fragments upon logging in to Patch 2.2. We plan to reimburse those players as soon as our next patch, slated for release next week. We’ll have more information about our plan and what you can expect soon. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 10, 2021

These issues with Patch 2.2 are just simply the latest of the long line of troubles for Marvel’s Avengers, a game that has seen nothing but problems since its launch. Version 2.2 already needed the PC versions of the patch to be delayed. Furthermore, some fans have expressed their dislike for how Spider-Man is presented in Avengers. There is also still a segment of the fandom that is upset that Spider-Man is exclusive for PlayStation copies of the game.