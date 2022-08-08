Marvel’s Midnight Suns hit by a second delay, no new date announced

2K announced it is delaying the upcoming Marvel’s Midnight Suns video game again. 2K shared a message from the Midnight Suns development team on its social media pages, with the reason given for the delay so that the team can deliver the “best possible experience for our fans.” The game was originally going to release at the end of the previous fiscal year this March, but it got delayed to October. Now it’s being delayed once more to “later this fiscal year,” which ends in March 2023.

No new release date for Midnight Suns got revealed in the message. CEO of Take-Two Interactive Strauss Zelnick speaks about the delay in a call dealing with earning results for the company. Take-Two is the parent company of 2K, the publisher of Midnight Suns. Zelnick reiterates that the delay is so that they can make the game as good as the company can make it. Zelnick adds that he isn’t concern about a third delay for the game, suggesting he’s confident the game will release before the end of the fiscal year.

Important update from the Midnight Suns team pic.twitter.com/79yVfzpDED — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) August 8, 2022

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG developed by XCOM’s Firaxis Games. The game uses gameplay features similar to the ones seen in XCOM and includes a card mechanic. Players are handed a deck of cards at the beginning of every match, with each card offering random ability players can use in battles. The game is based on the Midnight Sons superhero team from Marvel Comics. The Midnight Sons is a team that focuses on the paranormal of the Marvel Universe and generally includes supernatural superheroes like Ghost Rider and Blade.

The roster for Marvel’s Midnight Suns game includes Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), Magik, and Nico Minoru. The game is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.