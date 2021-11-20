Mass Effect Legendary may just be headed to Microsoft’s Game Pass

This spicy rumor comes straight from a listing on the Xbox Store. Although this listing was only live on Friday, November the 19th, Polish gaming Site XGP nabbed the screenshot shown below.

Image via XGP

Hopefully, better news will follow this Game Pass rumor than yesterday’s reports that Cyberpunk 2077 would join the subscription service. In that instance, the possibility of a Game Pass appearance was quickly shot down by CD Projekt Red’s global PR director Radek Grabowski.

However, in the case of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, there is a previous precedent when it comes to EA games. Typically, EA will add games to their subscription service, EA Play, within a year of launching them. Lucky for you, EA Play is currently bundled with Xbox Game Pass.

Although we haven’t heard any official statement from Xbox or EA, the addition of Commander Sheppard’s three-game saga would only bolster the impressive lineup of RPGs already in the service.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition originally launched in May 2021 and features all three previously released Mass Effect games. The collection also includes extensive visual enhancements, technical improvements, and gameplay adjustments. It has also been very well received critically, as it currently has an 86 on Metacritic and is recommended by 96% of critics. It’s safe to say, Bioware and EA hit this one out of the park.