Cyberpunk 2077 is not coming to Game Pass for now, says CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 had a lot of issues at release, prompting many players to ask for refunds. That makes “free on Game Pass” sound like a pretty great deal for the futuristic RPG, but it’s not happening — at least right now.

The speculation originally came from a Reddit thread by user statenotcity, in which they pointed out that the Xbox Series X/S Cloud Gaming launch trailer featured a brief snippet of gameplay from Cyberpunk 2077. Xbox’s video has since been pulled, perhaps due to this very speculation, although re-posts can still be seen on YouTube. Due to the cloud gaming focus of the video, statenotcity theorized that Cyberpunk would be coming to Xbox Game Pass, but this is not the case. CD Projekt Red’s global PR director Radek Grabowski responded to the speculation on Twitter, clarifying that “there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077.”

I just thought I'll chime in to say that there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077. — Radek (@gamebowski) November 19, 2021

That statement is definitive for the time being, but it’s worth pointing out that plans change. Cyberpunk 2077 may very well show up on Game Pass for PC or Xbox in the future, but not right now. There are still plenty of November additions to the service in the meantime.

As for confirmed CDPR plans, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 are in the works, but they’ve been delayed: Cyberpunk will get its upgrade in the first quarter of 2022, while Witcher 3 will get it in the second quarter. Likewise, some bug fixes and free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 have also been delayed. There’s no specific release window for those, although they’re still slated for 2022 as well.