505 Games is working with Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam on a new game codenamed “Project Iron”

505 Games, the publisher behind Control, Ghostrunner, and the PC release of Death Stranding, will co-publish and develop a brand new game with Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam, according to a statement published on Tuesday by Digital Bros, 505 Games’ parent company. The game, codenamed “Project Iron,” will be a “third-person action RPG set in a dark fantasy world,” according to the statement. The game is also set for a multiplatform release.

Raffi and Rami Galante, co-CEOs of Digital Bros, expressed optimism towards the newly-formed partnership. “With MercurySteam’s creative vision and talent and 505 Games extensive experience, gamers can expect a high-quality, captivating and engaging videogame,” the executives said.

505 Games will invest an initial €27 million, or roughly $30 million, into the project. The IP for the game will also be co-owned by Digital Bros and MecurySteam.

MercurySteam has become well-known lately as the developer behind Metroid: Samus Returns and the record-breaking Metroid Dread, the two most recent 2D Metroid titles. Prior to Metroid, the company also worked on the Castlevania franchise with Konami. While MercurySteam’s work on Metroid has been highly praised, the developer came under fire last month for excluding developers from Metroid Dread’s credits, as well as for allegedly boasting poor working conditions.