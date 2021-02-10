Microsoft planning new subsidiary called Vault to merge into ZeniMax

In a document published by the European Commission, it foretold Microsoft’s plan to build an aptly-named subsidiary called Vault to watch over studios acquired from its potential purchase of Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax. Also noted in it, the commission has indicated that it will likely allow the Xbox creator to complete its record purchase.

“The concentration is accomplished by way of a merger pursuant to which a newly created Microsoft subsidiary (Vault) will be merged with and into ZeniMax,” the European Commission dispelled. Of course, this choice in the name is a glaring reference to Microsoft’s newly-owned Fallout series. However, this Vault is expected to house Bethesda, Arkane, and MachineGames titles rather than post-apocalyptic dwellers.

Microsoft’s proposed deal isn’t official quite yet, though. The European Commission is currently evaluating the $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax, but has stated in the document “that the notified transaction could fall within the scope of the Merger Regulation.” The EU last indicated that a decision will be made by March 5.

As this is the first we’ve heard of this new subsidiary, it is still unknown whether the ZeniMax name will be retired in favor of Vault, but it could be disclosed by the time the acquisition is approved.