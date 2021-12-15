Minecraft videos have passed a total of one trillion views views on YouTube

Minecraft. Maybe you’ve heard of it? If you’ve watched ever watched a Minecraft guide, stream, or meme on YouTube, then you’ve contributed to a truly staggering statistic: Minecraft community videos have now amassed more than one trillion views on YouTube. That’s a lot of zeroes — and a lot of blocks.

YouTube itself published a video celebrating the milestone. Corny use of Starship’s “We Built This City” aside, the video is a nice nod to the community. A Minecraft trends page lets fans explore further, with a more detailed breakdown of the data, a look at the game’s international popularity, and even a collection of ASMR and walking tour videos made within the game. Hats off to Mojang for all its crafting adventure has contributed to YouTube culture.

Minecraft Championships 19 were just held, and that surely contributed something to the game’s view count too. We have a breakdown of results, scores, and standings from the event if you’re curious about who won. Now that Cliffs & Caves Part 2 is out, there were new ways for the teams to compete.

If all of this has you interested in trying out Minecraft for yourself, we’ve got a few pointers for beginners. Minecraft’s procedural generation means there are endless worlds to explore, but we can help you find Mountain Groves, Ore Veins, and more when you start seeding.