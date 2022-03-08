Who are the announcers in MLB The Show 22?

As MLB The Show has begun to make a name for itself on platforms other than PlayStation, some major changes have been brought to the series over the last few years. In the case of MLB The Show 22, players can expect to hear some new voices commentating each ball game. Better yet, the fresh pair of announcers are two beloved ESPN personalities.

MLB The Show 22 is delivering the voiceovers of Cubs announcer Jon “Boog” Sciambi and former White Sox outfielder Chris Singleton. Though, this pairing may sound familiar to some baseball fans, as the two also share broadcasting duties on ESPN Radio’s Sunday Night Baseball.

Most notably, the commentators will be replacing Matt Vasgersian, who served as lead announcer for the series since MLB 06: The Show.

Via PlayStation’s YouTube channel

According to the PlayStation Blog, Sciambi and Singleton have recorded over 350 hours and 45,000 lines worth of commentary for the latest game. It is also said their conversations from actual MLB games have been added to provide for a more organic listening experience. At the time of writing, it has not been revealed if the team will include a sideline reporter, a role last filled by MLB Network’s Heidi Watney in MLB The Show 21.

