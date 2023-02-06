MLB The Show 23 is adding the Negro Leagues with a history-driven Storylines mode

MLB The Show 23 is now set to deliver one of the most highly-requested features by fans for years, a Negro Leagues mode that includes a batch of legendary ballplayers. Thanks to a partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the baseball simulator will debut its first Negro Leagues experience through Storylines, a mode that blends gameplay with retellings of some of its players’ monumental careers.

In a new PlayStation blog post, it is revealed this Negro Leagues Storylines mode will be broken down into various episodes once MLB The Show 23 launches on March 28. Every episode will be centered around a specific player in the groundbreaking league, with both gameplay and video presentations that emphasis important moments in their career. Of course, this will mark the return of Jackie Robinson in The Show, though others such as Negro Leagues founder Rube Foster, World Series Champion Satchel Paige, six-time All Star Hilton Smith are also amongst the eight players having their own dedicated episodes.

Although the blog has only teased an image of Storylines’ menu, a “deep dive” of the mode is said to take place on Thursday, February 9 via a livestream on developer Sony San Diego’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Additionally, the studio even layed out plans to tell more stories of the Negro Leagues in the future. It mentioned this upcoming line of episodes is only the first season, noting that another group of players will be honored in next’s year installment as part of season two.

The developer will also donate $1 to the Negro Leagues Museum for each copy of MLB The Show 23’s collector editions sold in the United States, including the Digital Deluxe and Captain Editions. Those eager to get their first taste of the newest baseball simulator will not have to wait for the editions’ four-day early access period. A limited-time MLB The Show 23 Technical Test is slated to go live at no cost and debuts on all supported platforms next week.