Mojang assures players that Minecraft NFT’s will not be happening

Minecraft developer Mojang has let their community know where they stand on the use of NFTs with their game and platform after receiving requests for more communication on the subject from the community. They are currently in the works of updating their usage guidelines, but they wanted to let everyone know early that NFTs and blockchains are not allowed in Minecraft, and using in-game content to create an NFT is forbidden.

In their blog post detailing their stance on the use of controversial cryptocurrencies and the like, they say this is because NFTs create a sense of scarcity and exclude players that do not want to pay for them. They say they want every player to have access to all content within Minecraft at all times and to feel safe and included when playing the game. The devs feel like these kinds of practices will turn Minecraft from being a game about enjoying your time with friends into a platform solely based on profiting from these sales.

There is also the question of putting this kind of power into the hands of unreliable people. If an asset manager were to disappear randomly, the owner of their NFTs completely loses out on the items they bought and can not access them. The possible inflated and fraudulent prices of NFTs have also pushed Mojang to take this stance against them on its platform. While creators can make money on created content within the Minecraft Marketplace, that is an area Mojang can keep a closer eye on those kinds of dealings.

The blog post does state that they will be paying close attention to the evolution of blockchain technology to see if it ever turns down a path that the developer feels can be safe, inclusive, and reliable for Minecraft players, meaning if things are altered, there is potential for them to come to the game in the future. As of now, though, NFTs and anything associated with them are banned from Minecraft.