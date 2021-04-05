Monster Hunter Rise has sold 5 million copies

Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment in the long-running series, has already sold 5 million copies. This would be impressive for any game but is somewhat extraordinary given the fact that the title is only available on the Nintendo Switch.

The previous entry in the series, Monster Hunter World, sold a similar number of copies but was released on two different platforms at launch. There is a PC release planned for Monster Hunter Rise in 2022, but until then, it will only be available on Nintendo’s flagship system.

What is certainly helping push those sales numbers is that Monster Hunter Rise is somewhat streamlined, has plenty of quality of life improvements, and is a perfect jumping-off point for new players while also appealing to series veterans.

The game also introduces a fun tower defense mode to the game, where players need to set up defenses, then fight monsters as they attempt to overrun a village. It is frantic and fun, and a great way to break up the grind of regular monster-hunting missions.

The next Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, is due to release on July 9 and will be a more traditional RPG game. The game is a follow-up to the original Monster Hunter Stories, released on Android and Nintendo 3DS in 2016.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be releasing on Nintendo Switch and PC.

