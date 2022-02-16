More than 500 million Epic Games accounts have been created

If you’ve ever played Fortnite or purchased something from the Epic Games Store, then you’ve been prompted to created an Epic Games account. If you have one, you’re part of a huge crowd: more than 500 million account-holders.

Epic revealed the massive number today (as reported by The Verge), though there are some caveats. Notably, Epic didn’t share any details beyond the number. As mentioned, Epic Games accounts are tied to both Epic titles like Fortnite and the Epic Games Store, so the 500 million is likely a combination of active players and folks who’ve simply purchased something from the store. Epic Games has been offering weekly free games on its storefront since it launched, so that’s surely played a role in getting people to sign up.

No matter how you calculate it, 500 million is still a staggering number, and it speaks to Epic Games’ overall success. The company has only continued to grow in recent years, bringing in more teams under its wing. It acquired Rocket League developer Psyonix in 2019, Fall Guys studio Mediationic in spring 2021, and lauded music game-maker Harmonix in the fall of the same year. The Epic Games Store has seen big changes itself, with the addition of achievements and cart functionality at the tail end of 2021.