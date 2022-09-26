New Silent Hill game rated in Korea, possibly tied to remake

We’ve been hearing rumors about a Silent Hill remake from Bloober Team for ages now, and stories like this keep adding fuel to the fire. A new Silent Hill title has been rated in South Korea, and even though it has its own name, its mere existence is more evidence of the rumored remake.

As spotted by Gematsu, Silent Hill: The Short Message was rated by South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee. Platforms aren’t named, though this game would most likely be available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC. “Silent Hill” being in the rating’s name is clear enough, but GRAC also names Uniana, a publisher that’s brought multiple Konami games to Korea.

GRAC ratings have been a dependable sign of imminent game and release date announcements. We saw this with Stray this year and the GTA remastered trilogy in 2021. Bloober Team’s CEO has been coy about the company’s involvement with a Silent Hill remake, but this rating might have spilled the beans on that. The name “The Short Message” certainly sounds like something you’d call a demo, no? That’s what PT was for the canceled Silent Hills project, and it would make sense for this new game to get a demo or prologue as well. In fact, it might even be necessary considering the last Silent Hill game was released over a decade ago.

Of course, we’ve been hearing (and even seeing) new Silent Hill stuff for a while now. Details and screenshots leaked in May. These were quickly taken down by Konami via a DMCA strike, but that only reaffirmed their accuracy. A second batch of screenshots appeared earlier this month, giving us another glimpse into the unannounced project.

At the moment, it’s suspected to be a Silent Hill 2 remake. Although the first entry could use some love too, the second game is generally considered the best in the series. October begins soon, and the Halloween month would be an ideal time to announce the long-rumored project.