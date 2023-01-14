Multiple teams at Bungie dedicate hours to save one player’s lost Titan character

Someone just had an incredibly bad day as they just wanted to play a quick game of Destiny 2 and their Titan randomly got deleted. As any normal player that has spent countless hours building the perfect character, they were relatively upset about this glitch. In hopes of getting an explanation for what happened, they tried reaching out to Bungie on both their forums and Reddit.

The post exploded on the Destiny subreddit and players were showering the user with support. However, there still wasn’t any word from Bungie yet. Later that day, the player updated their Reddit post, saying that Bungie had contacted them and told them that it was looking into what happened.

The next day, Bungie came out with a statement regarding the situation. Since the developers most likely thought this could be a widespread bug, it put multiple teams on the case, trying to see if this has happened to anyone else. Luckily for the affected player, Bungie used a lot of manpower to fix this problem. In its words: “Because this was a unique situation, we were able to come up with a one-time fix to restore the character.”

Though some players might take this occasion to note that they would also like to recover their deleted characters, Bungie has also stated that “this was an extremely complicated process that required a variety of teams and numerous hours to implement for a single account.” However, the team have also promised to look into a feature that could help users who might end up in this predicament in the future.

Bungie’s hard work to fix this glitch has brought them a lot of praise from the community on Reddit, as all of them are impressed by the serious manner in which they handled the problem. Now we just have to see what new games they have in store for us soon.