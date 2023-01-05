Destiny 2 developers at Bungie hint that several unannounced titles are in the works

At the start of 2022, it was announced that Sony Interactive Entertainment would purchase Bungie for $3.6 billion, adding the development team and Destiny 2 to its roster. The ink dried on the deal halfway through 2022, with the Destiny IP being a major building block for Sony’s growing foundation, but that wasn’t the only reason for the contract. Bungie developers now hint that they are working on several unannounced titles and have shared several open positions for those projects.

These quick details were shared by Bungie’s senior design lead, Tom Farnsworth, on his Twitter feed. Farnsworth was showing off his Destiny shield for having worked at Bungie for 11 years, with the many unique medals reflecting various expansions and seasons featured in Destiny 2.

And with the support of Sony we are working on a number of unannounced projects too. Come join us!



Also, obviously I’m missing a medal, my kids played with the shield awhile back and I’m still looking for it, lol. — Tom Farnsworth (@tomfromtheweb) January 4, 2023

As many may have guessed, Farnsworth did not share direct details or hints about these projects other than they were being worked on. However, the morning after Farnsworth briefly talked about the unannounced projects, he posted several career openings at Bungie that have to do with these games, welcoming anyone to apply to them. Farnsworth shared positions for environmental artists, technical artists, technical animators, gameplay animators, gameplay engineers, and several others.

The positions Farnsworth shared hint that these projects are very much in the early stages. We might receive hints and clues to their existence over the next few years, but it will take time for Bungie to fill these positions and for people to get started on these roles.

It’s unlikely one of the titles Farnsworth is hinting at is the supposed remake of Marathon, a first-person shooter Bungie created in 1994. The remake would be a more PvP-focused title and be done in partnership with NetEase, an arrangement made before the Sony deal in 2022. However, we do not have concrete details and can only work with rumors.

It looks like Bungie is in the early stages of preparing these projects for Sony, and it’s unlikely we’ll hear more about them until the team is ready to show some concepts from the game. We’re much more likely to hear about the potential Marathon remake, but for now, we have Destiny 2’s upcoming Lightfall expansion.