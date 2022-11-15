Data within MultiVersus’ Season 2 update points to Samurai Jack content coming soon

MultiVersus just received a new update for the beginning of Season 2. Usually, when a new update hits a game, files and codenames for future updates are added to the game’s data. With the Season 2 launch on MultiVersus, players found something in the files called “AKU’S MOUNTAIN.” Aku is the demonic main antagonist of Samurai Jack, a classic Cartoon Network and Adult Swim television show. Aku’s Mountain is probably referencing a new stage for MultiVersus, which would be strange, considering that the game has no playable characters from Samurai Jack.

Fans are now speculating that the eponymous Samurai Jack will make his way onto the cross-over fighting game. Jack has been one of the most in-demand characters for the game since it launched and has been part of several leaks and rumors suggesting he will be coming to the title at some point. The Samurai Jack show is well-known for its well-choreographed fights, highlighting Jack’s skill with his blade. He was a natural fit for MultiVersus, and the only surprising thing about his inclusion is that it took the developers this long to add him.

A STRING FOR



"AKU'S MOUNTAIN"



WAS ADDED TODAY



THIS IS NOT A DRILL#MULTIVERSUS — Laisul (@LaisulMV) November 15, 2022

The most recent addition to MultiVersus is the DC Comics anti-hero Black Adam, who arrived in the game as a promotion for the live-action Black Adam movie. The character is played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the film, though unfortunately, Johnson does not voice the character in the game. Marvin the Martian from the Looney Tunes cartoons will be the first new character coming to the title for Season 2, though an exact release date for the character has yet to be revealed.

MultiVersus is a cross-over fighting game featuring characters and properties owned by Warner Bros. Media. The roster includes Batman, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Bugs Bunny, Steven Universe, Tom and Jerry, Rick and Morty, and LeBron James. Samurai Jack is a 2D animated program that stars a samurai from the past, sent to the far future by the demon Aku. The show was critically acclaimed for its style, animation, and wacky premise.