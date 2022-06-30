Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to reportedly be on cover of NBA 2K23

It’s NBA free agency day, as many of the league’s stars are switching jerseys and cities, while others ink brand-new deals to stay with their current franchise. Suns star guard Devin Booker, a key cog for the Phoenix squad that went to the 2021 NBA Finals, falls in the latter category, as he will reportedly receive a four-year extension to stay in the southwest of the United States. And, it also appears that Booker will be a key part of NBA 2K23.

In one of the many tweets that NBA insider Shams Charania sent out on Thursday, Charania reported the Suns and Booker have come to a deal for a four-year, $218M dollar supermax contract extension. Additionally, the Stadium and The Athletic reporter noted that Booker is also reportedly slated to be on the cover of NBA 2K23.

The Phoenix Suns and All-NBA guard Devin Booker are finalizing a four-year, $214 million supermax contract extension that he’s set to sign as soon as next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



Booker will also be the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, per sources. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

2K has not confirmed Charania’s report, which comes just hours after the NBA 2K Twitter account teased a first look at the NBA 2K23 cover and cover athlete. In that tweet, 2K teased that there will be more than one cover star. That has happened in the past, as the regular cover of 2K22 featured just one player, while the 75th Anniversary edition showcased three NBA icons: Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant.

Get Ready. #NBA2K23 is coming.



Don’t miss a beat as we reveal our cover stars, release gameplay first looks, and more.



❤ this tweet to opt-in for updates and make sure you know everything before your friends do. pic.twitter.com/p5njQsSM3u — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) June 30, 2022

If Devin Booker is indeed on the cover of NBA 2K23, it would come just one year after another one of the NBA’s brightest and best young players was on the cover of the annual game. For NBA 2K22, Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic was given the nod to be on the cover of the game, which released this past September.

With July just around the corner, it’s highly likely that 2K will be releasing official information regarding the cover athlete, as well as the release date in the very near future. 2K typically releases the first info for NBA 2K games during that month.