New Far Cry 6 trailer provides a chilling portrait of new villain Anton Castillo

Earlier today Far Cry 6’s DLC was leaked thanks to a YouTube advert, revealing that players can take on the role of the various franchise villains such as Vaas from Far Cry 3, Pagan from Far Cry 4, and Joseph from Far Cry 5. And during the actual Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 presentation, more on Far Cry 6 itself was revealed, including a very chilling portrayal of the game’s villain.

The cinematic that played during the presentation starts with a group of people boarding a boat that’s fleeing from Yara, a country ruled by a ruthless and oppressive dictator called Anton Castillo. The escape attempt ends in failure as Castillo and his men soon catch up with the group, and we find out that one of the would-be passengers is his son Diego.

This four-minute trailer shows very clearly the gravity of the situation in this country and how nearly hopeless the people living in it are. The scene that unfolds before us is carried particularly well by Castillo’s actor Giancarlo Esposito, though the rest of the characters are played with a great sense of realism and tragedy.

Far Cry 6 will launch on October 7 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia. You can watch the full trailer below.