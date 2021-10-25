New Halo Infinite campaign gameplay coming later today

The release of Halo Infinite is just around the corner. While fans have already gotten a chance to try out the game’s multiplayer ahead of launch, Halo Infinite’s campaign has been kept largely under wraps. Xbox will be debuting a new video later today that will finally give players a closer look at what to expect in the game’s campaign story.

Halo Infinite’s campaign gameplay overview will be debuting at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET on the Xbox YouTube channel. It’s currently unknown what the footage will actually showcase, though it’s likely not going to spoil too much of the campaign.

A detailed campaign overview for Halo Infinite was inevitable, and while new information is usually something fans are hungry for, some in the Halo community have already expressed hesitation with an overview video. Weary Halo players have pleaded with 343 Industries to limit the amount of content shown for the game’s campaign. Concern seems to be that too much information will rob players of a chance to discover story details for themselves. Many are hoping the video will instead focus more on the actual gameplay rather than important narrative beats or lore revelations.

Halo Infinite will be released soon on November 15 for both current and next-gen Xbox consoles, as well as PC.