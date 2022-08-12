Street Fighter 6 is getting its own “special program” livestream at Tokyo Game Show

Tokyo Game Show is about a month away, and Capcom will be present at the convention, just as it has been for many years. This time, however, it’ll be broadcasting a Street Fighter 6-specific livestream, and we’re pretty much guaranteed to get some new info.

As detailed on Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show schedule page, the Street Fighter 6 Special Program will air Friday, September 16 at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT. The contents of the stream are unknown, but it’s easy to make an educated guess about what we could see. Tokyo Game Show is an ideal place to reveal new characters — newcomer Kimberly and veteran Juri were just shown off at EVO 2022. The question of whether or not Fei Long will be in Street Fighter 6 still needs a definitive answer too.

Street Fighter 6 will be the first game in the series to include baked-in commentary during matches. More English-speaking commentators were also announced at EVO, and it would make sense to introduce additional Japanese speakers at Tokyo Game Show. There’s currently only one on the roster.

A release date could also potentially be a part of the TGS presentation. Currently, we only know that it’s coming sometime in 2023 and that it’s headed to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The Xbox release is notable, as a new Street Fighter game hasn’t debuted on that platform in over a decade. Street Fighter 6 will also feature crossplay between those three platforms.

Prior to the Street Fighter-centric stream, Capcom will air a general showcase. That’s set for Thursday, September 15 at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT. Similarly, we don’t know exactly what the stream will include, but the website features images of the recently released Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, as well as future titles Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and Exoprimal. Those will be playable on the TGS show floor as well.