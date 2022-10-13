New Valorant trailer shows off next hero, a water-bender named Harbor

Riot’s Valorant is one of the best free-to-play multiplayer PC games out there, thanks to its tight tactical gameplay and frequent updates. We’ve seen updated maps and new Agents added over the last few years, and the latest addition to the roster is Harbor. Avatar: The Last Airbender fans ought to like him.

Harbor’s gameplay reveal trailer shows off his water-bending skills. Clearly he’s been studying the famous Bruce Lee water quote, because his abilities utilize water for both offense and defense. He can send out a small glob of water and trace a path with his crosshair, at which point a zigzagging wall of water will appear along the path the glob traveled. This has a lot of tactical benefit, as it completely obscures visibility. The same goes for the smaller wave that Harbor can send moving in front of him. As far as helping his teammates, he can create protective domes of water around them. His ult even shields them all at once.

According to the trailer description, Harbor hails “from the coast of India.” Clearly growing up alongside the Indian Ocean helped shape his elemental abilities. As evidenced by the vision-blocking water walls, he’s a Controller-class Agent, joining the likes of Astra, Brimstone, Omen, and Viper. He will be available with Valorant Episode 5 Act 3, dubbed “Dimension.” That’s set to kick off on Tuesday, October 18.

Along with a new seasonal act comes a new battle pass. Rewards include gun buddies, player cards, sprays, and of course weapon skins. There are three new skin lines coming with Dimension: the purple and silver Iridian Thorn, the brown and black Rune Stone, and the glowing blue Starlit Odyssey, which sports twinkling stars across the body of each weapon. We’ll have to see how this new trio stacks up against our picks for the 10 best weapon skins in the game.