Next Level Games is indeed making Mario Strikers: Battle League, according to ratings listing

When Mario Strikers: Battle League was announced during the most recent Nintendo Direct, there was strangely no info on who the developer is. Many safely assumed that it is Next Level Games and now we have an official confirmation saying such.

As spotted by NintendoEverything, the game’s listing on the Australian Classification website has Next Level Games as the “author” and Nintendo as publisher. If you’re curious, Mario Strikers: Battle League is rated PG for parental guidance in Australia due to mild violence, which we already knew thanks to the trailer featuring characters getting tackled into electric fences.

Nintendo World Report also reached out to Nintendo about this, with the company stating that Mario Strikers: Battle League is being co-developed by Nintendo itself and Next Level Games. While it’s nice to have this cleared up, it’s hardly surprising given Next Level Games’ history.

The Canadian studio was also responsible for the previous two soccer games, Super Mario Strikers for the Nintendo GameCube and Mario Strikers Charged for the Nintendo Wii. It only makes sense it’d be brought back for the third entry, especially since Nintendo outright bought Next Level Games last year.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Mario Strikers: Battle League, such as its full playable roster (one that will certainly be bolstered with post-launch DLC) and gameplay modes. With the game releasing this summer, Nintendo will no doubt have plenty to share over the coming months.