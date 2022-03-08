Next week’s Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event will reveal new monsters, gameplay info, and more

Monster Hunter Sunbreak, the first major expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, will be holding a digital event detailing the DLC next week on March 15. The announcement was made on the official Twitter account for Monster Hunter, sharing that the event will be approximately 20 minutes long and will include “exciting reveals of new monsters, gameplay info, and more!”

Monster Hunter Sunbreak was originally announced during a Nintendo Direct in September 2021. If we go based on previous Monster Hunter World handled its expansion Iceborne in 2019, which many in the community would describe as near the size of the original base game, Sunbreak could be a meaty addition of content for fans of the series to chew on.

Image via Capcom

Monster Hunter Rise was originally released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch in May 2021, but the title eventually came to PC in January earlier this year. Despite the timed exclusivity, Monster Hunter Sunbreak will actually be coming to both platforms on the same day.

The Monster Hunter Sunbreak digital event will begin at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET on March 15. The expansion has a current release window of Summer 2022. No price has been set as to how much the highly anticipated expansion will cost.