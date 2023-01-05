Neymar, Riyad Mahrez reportedly headed to battle as part of FIFA 23 Centurions promo

The FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards promo in Football Ultimate Team is set to end on January 6. Immediately after, EA is set to start the Centurions promo. Despite being teased on the FUT loading screen, very little has been made public about this event. But thanks to some leaks on social media, it appears that we may have new footballers that will receive upgraded cards in the coming days.

Much like with past Football Ultimate Team promos, known FUT leaker @FutSheriff has released a few of the names that are expected to be a part of the upcoming Centurions promo. While not as many have been confirmed as usual, the ones who have should light up the pitch in FIFA 23.

Manchester City RW Riyad Mahrez is one of the names reportedly a part of the Centurions event. Per the leak, Mahrez is set to receive a boosted card, one that should provide plenty of explosiveness.

🚨Mahrez🇩🇿 is added to come via SBC during FUT CENTURIONS🔥



Stats expected 🔥



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/WZUCHcFkJf — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) January 5, 2023

In addition to Mahrez, two key pieces of Paris Saint-Germain are set to be Centurions. PSG defender Presenl Kimpembe is one of the more expensive base players in FUT. Now, he’s set to receive an upgraded item that should give opposing teams fits.

maestro…?



🚨Kimpembe 🇫🇷 is listed to come as FUT CENTURIONS🔥



Stats are prediction 🧐



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/N5yAFqVDec — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) January 5, 2023

Neymar Jr. will also be a part of this event. If this item is like other Neymar cards, it should be a problem in FIFA 23.

🚨Neymar🇧🇷 is coming as FUT CENTURIONS🔥😍



Stats are prediction 🖐🏻😛🤚🏻



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/VwPdDIwJel — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) January 5, 2023

One last notable name who is reportedly a part of the Centurions promo is RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

🚨Gulacsi🇭🇺 is added to come via OBJ during FUT CENTURIONS🔥



Stats expected👍



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/Y2bftvwXyz — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) January 5, 2023

Based on precedent, @FutSheriff has been quite reliable in terms of revealing names for promos. However, the stats put out on the account have been known to be a bit different. Thus, take those with a grain of salt.

The FIFA 23 Centurions promo is set to begin on January 6. This comes just a few days after EA made some tweaks to the format for Team of the Week and IF releases.