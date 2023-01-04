Team of the Week releases are back for FIFA 23, and with a new twist

Now that the FIFA World Cup and the holidays are complete, it’s business as usual in FIFA 23. January 4 saw the release of the 10th Team of the Week in Football Ultimate Team, the first in a month and a half. However, the release did come with some interesting news that will change how inform (IF) upgrades will be handed out going forward.

In a message on Twitter earlier today, EA Sports confirmed that the Team of the Week weekly releases are back. For those wondering what happened, EA shelved the TOTW during the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to the fact that all the major leagues shut down while the event took place.

But as mentioned previously, there will be some changes going forward. For one, each set will feature two featured Team of the Week items. More interestingly though, the upgrade ranges have been bumped up for this week, as well as potential inform cards. Traditionally, IFs usually grants a +1 OVR boost, and a bit of a larger bump for players who don’t have particularly high base items.

It's baaaack. Team of the Week 🔟 is here!



With the return of TOTW, the In-Form Progression Path has been refreshed with larger upgrade sizes across various OVR ranges. Additionally, there will now be two Featured TOTW Items per release.#FUT #FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/XCWBZnIKwy — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 4, 2023

The first post-World Cup Team of the Week showcased a couple of examples of what’s ahead, as far as upgrades are concerned. FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi received an 87 OVR in this most recent Team of the Week, a +6 OVR from his base item and a +5 OVR from his FIFA World Cup item. Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard, meanwhile, received an 88 OVR Team of the Week card on Wednesday. This IF represents a +2 OVR increase from Ødegaard’s last TOTW card, which came right before the Premier League shut down in November.

This won’t be the only notable piece of news to come out of FIFA 23. On Friday, the new Centurions promo is set to go live in FIFA 23’s Football Ultimate Team.