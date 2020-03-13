Niantic cancels March Community Day in Pokémon Go and Harry Potter Wizards Unite

Developer Niantic has come forward regarding increasing worries about the spread of COVID-19 and have stated they are postponing the March Abra Community Day in Pokémon Go and future events in Harry Potter Wizards Unite.

Niantic posted two blog posts, one for Pokémon Go and another for Harry Potter Wizards Unite, detailing out what will happen moving forward. With Pokémon Go, trainers can make a one-time purchase of a Winter Box for 1 PokéCoin that contains 30 incense, which draws Pokémon to their location and lasts for an hour. By doing this, trainers can still encounter Pokémon without having to leave their house.

Niantic, Inc. on Twitter The safety of our global player community is our top priority. COVID-19 is challenging us and the world to adjust. We’re putting our focus on expanding features and experiences in our games that can be enjoyed in an individual setting and that also encourage exploration!

Other Pokémon Go events have already been canceled in select countries. This first occurred at the end of February when they canceled the special raids for party hat Gengar and Nidorino raids that released alongside armored Mewtwo raids.

We can expect to hear about more canceled events from Niantic in the future as the spread of COVID-19 continues.