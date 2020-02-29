Party hat Nidorina and Gengar raids in Pokémon Go canceled in select countries

This week featured a celebration of Pokémon with Pokémon day falling on Feb. 27. On March 1, from 2pm to 5pm in a player’s local area, players were going to have a solid shot of taking on Armored Mewtwo, and for a limited time, party hat Nidorina and Gengar raids were going to be available in two-star and four-star raids, respectively. These raids have been canceled in Japan, South Korea, and Italy, as reported by Niantic Support’s twitter channel.

Niantic Support on Twitter Nidorino and Gengar Raid Day has been canceled in Japan, South Korea, and Italy. Please stay tuned to our channels for updates.

The tweet was shared by Pokémon Go‘s official twitter page. At this time, we don’t have exact as to why these raids have been canceled. However, by the information from the tweet, the exclusive time where the Armored Mewtwo raid shall continue, but this could change with further details over the weekend.

You can expect to continue to encounter the other special raids going on to celebrate the arrival of the Pokémon movie Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution on Netflix, which feature the clone Pokémon of Charizard, Blastoise, Venasur, and Pikachu. You can acquire the first three by participating four-star raids, whereas you need to have to clone Pikachu to photobomb pictures you take of your Pokémon in the game.

These raids should still be available to all other players around the world in Pokémon Go. Stay tuned to Niantic’s Support twitter page for more details and for any updates it provides.