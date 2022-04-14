Nintendo Switch was the top-selling console in Europe for March, despite Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7

March was a massive month for games. Elden Ring sold 12 million units from its launch days before the month began, and flagship PlayStation-exclusive Gran Turismo 7 topped the U.K. charts. Despite the fact that neither of those games are available on Switch, Nintendo’s portable console was the best seller in Europe for March.

The stat comes from GI.biz, which reports some killer numbers across the board. We already knew about the digital sales charts for March, but these new figures incorporate physical sales as well. Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Triangle Strategy are to thank for the Switch’s success it seems. Kirby was the fifth most popular game of the month, and because Nintendo doesn’t share digital sales numbers, that means the pink puffball got into the top five with physical game sales alone. Considering Forgotten Land was the biggest launch for the series in Japan, its success in other territories makes sense. As for Triangle Strategy, it clocked in at #20 overall, but it’s still on track to match Octopath Traveler.

Overall, the month was massive for game sales in Europe, with a 34% increase since March 2021. Stock shortages are still a problem for PlayStation and Xbox — Intel predicts GPU and CPU supply issues until 2023 — but Nintendo still won out on its own merits. Too bad Breath of the Wild 2 has been delayed out of this year.