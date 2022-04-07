Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7 were the most downloaded PlayStation games of March, surprising no one

Elden Ring is the fastest-selling Souls game, with over 12 million sold in its first month of release. Meanwhile, Gran Turismo 7 topped the UK charts in overall game sales. It makes sense then that these two games specifically dominated PlayStation’s digital charts for March 2021.

The PlayStation Blog published charts for the most downloaded PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PS VR, and free-to-play titles from the PlayStation Store. For PS5, Elden Ring sits at #1 for the US and Canada, while Gran Turismo 7 takes the top spot in the UK — Elden Ring still claims #3 though. It’s the exact same situation on PS4, meaning developers FromSofware and Polyphony Digital absolutely dominated last month.

Other notable top performers include Grand Theft Auto V, which sits in the top five for both regions on PlayStation 5 (that version just launched in March as well). Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands also managed to take the #5 spot on the US/Canada chart. The fun fantasy romp lagged just a little in the UK, coming in at #7. The free-to-play chart looks exactly like what you’d expect, with Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone taking up the top three.

As for the top two paid games, Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7 continue to get important updates from their respective developers. Most recently, Elden Ring’s revamped 1.03 update removed the accidental nerf of Starscourge Radahn, while Gran Turismo 7’s patch increased the number of credits players can earn from races.