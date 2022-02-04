Over 6.5 million trainers have played Pokémon Legends: Arceus within its first week

News about Pokémon Legends: Arceus success continues to come, with Nintendo of America revealing that over 6.5 million players worldwide have played the game in the first week. For comparison, Pokémon Sword/Shield and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl sold around 6 million copies in their first week. That means Legends: Arceus is on track to potentially become the best-selling game in the series on Switch.

Legends: Arceus is already the second fastest-selling Switch title, the game sold around 1.42 million copies in its first three days. Within the next four days, the game quadrupled that amount, and sales for the game will probably continue to rise as it continues to receive positive reception from fans new and old.

Thank you to the more than 6.5 million explorers worldwide who have already embarked on an exciting new adventure in #PokemonLegendsArceus!



We hope you're loading up on more potato mochi before your next research mission! pic.twitter.com/u1MKRHkhhD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 4, 2022

The game also set a Twitch record, becoming the most-watched Pokémon game on the streaming service, with over 154 million hours watched in its first weekend. It was the #1 game on Twitch on launch day and peaked with over 481 thousand viewers in its first three days.

Meanwhile, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have sold nearly 14 million copies since its November release. Pokémon Sword and Shield have recently overtaken Gold and Silver to be the second-highest selling games in the franchise, with almost 24 million copies sold. With impressive launch numbers all-around, along with good reactions from fans and critics, Legends: Arceus may be on its way to becoming one of the best performing Pokémon games in the series yet.